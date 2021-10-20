Congress acting as if Capt Amarinder Singh alone was in power for over 4 years, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of running away from the long-pending burning issues of the state, stating that the party should fix a date to implement its agenda points.

“Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is talking as if for the last four-and-a-half-years it was not Congress in power but only Capt Amarinder Singh. At the same time, Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is writing such letters as if he is not the president of the ruling party but the leader of the opposition party,” said Sandhwan.

Addressing a press conference, Sandhwan sought details on ten issues from the Channi government and demanded that the Assembly session be called immediately.

MLAs Kulwant Singh Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Amarjit Singh Sandoa were also present on the occasion.

Sandhwan said that there was desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib along with other holy religious texts in Punjab due to which the people were deeply saddened.

“Due to this, the people of Punjab have been demanding punishment of the accused of sacrilege, but under the rule of the Congress government, none of the accused got punishment,” he said.

Targeting the government on the issue of unemployment, Sandhwan said, “When will the promise of ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ be fulfilled? What did the Congress government do for four-and-a-half-years to provide government jobs and unemployment allowance? Channi sahab should release the white paper. Will the Channi government be able to tell how many unemployed people were given jobs? How many unemployed are there in Punjab? Why was the unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 not given?”

The AAP leader further questioned why the promises of setting up a Liquor Corporation to end the liquor mafia and the Sand Corporation to eliminate the sand mafia were not fulfilled.

Criticising the Channi government for being silent about the drug mafia that ruined the youth of Punjab, Sandhwan said: “Why were big smugglers and political leaders not acted against? Why is the envelope of the STF report not being opened,” he asked.

Seeking the arrest of former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and the officials accused of Post Matric SC scholarship scam, Sandhwan asked that the Chief Minister and Navjot Singh Sidhu should tell whether any ‘mahurat’ will have to be found for this. He said that by

conducting an inquiry on only four officers, the Channi government cannot fool the people.

The AAP leaders also questioned the Congress over unfulfilled promises relating to monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for disabled, widows and elderly and the failure to cancel power purchase agreements.

Vows to get Pearls scam victims’ money back

The AAP Tuesday promised that the party, if voted to power, will work to ensure that victims of the Pearls group ponzi scam case get their money back. AAP said that it will include their demands in the party’s poll manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

The Congress had made a similar promise to get cheated investors their money back before the last Assembly polls in 2017. About 25 lakh people from Punjab had invested about Rs 8,000 crore in the company.

The state committee of the victims from various districts met senior AAP leaders and MLAs Kulwant Singh Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Amarjit Singh Sandoa at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

Demanding justice in the case, the members of the state committee submitted a memorandum to the AAP, appealing to get back the hard-earned money of many investors of Punjab.

Pandori said that on the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, priority will be given to the victims of Pearls scam and other chit fund scams and property of the fraudsters will be auctioned and every penny of the victims returned along with interest.

AAP also announced setting up of a coordination committee of MLAs with the victims, which would work extensively to bring justice to the investors of the company.

The members of the state committee said that the PACL (Pearls) company, which was running since 1983, used to get people to invest money in the name of RD and FD under the guise of real estate.