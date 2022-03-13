Congress will form ‘aapki sarkar’ in Haryana, says former CM Hooda

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party will form “aapki sarkar (your government)” in Haryana, in a bid to draw some attention away from the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) resounding victory in the Assembly polls in neighbouring Punjab.

Addressing Congress activists during his ‘Vipaksh aapke samaksh’ programme in Kurukshetra on Sunday, Hooda said, “Somebody will say that AAP has formed a government in Punjab. That is AAP party, it’s not aapki (your) government. Sarkar to aapki hi banegi aur banayega kaun? Hum banayenge aapki sarkar (A government will be formed for you and we will form it).”

The former chief minister said the BJP-led government in Haryana was formed because of the support it received from the state’s GT Road belt during the 2019 Assembly polls. Calling his supporters to remove the BJP-JJP government in the state, Hooda said, “Today I have come to take a pledge to throw out the (BJP-JJP) government while starting a campaign from GT Road belt itself. Nobody can stop you if you stand united with me.”

“Our government had distributed 3.82 lakh residential plots to poor people. Now, Haryana is number one in unemployment in the country. Even in the Budget speech, there was no mention of the SYL (Satluj-Yamuna Link canal) construction nor was there any budgetary provision for the same,” he pointed out while slamming the ruling party in the state.