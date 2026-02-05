Congress a tweet master party, BJP a performer: Nayab Singh Saini

Coming down heavily on the Congress on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Opposition has “turned confusion into its policies as it is the party that survives on rhetoric and confrontation”, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, is steadily expanding its footprint not only in Haryana but also in Punjab and West Bengal.

Underlining the contrast between online noise and on-ground governance at a press conference here, Saini said, “The Congress has no roadmap for development and has reduced itself to reactionary politics. ‘Congress sirf tweet master ban kar reh gayi hai’ [Congress has been reduced to merely a tweet-master party].”

Saini strongly criticised the Congress’s “irresponsible, half-baked and misleading” politics over the Union Budget, and said, “The Opposition has neither read nor understood the budget and is opposing it merely for the sake of opposition.”

“The budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, presented for strengthening Viksit Bharat, is a comprehensive and reform-oriented budget for the country’s 140 crore citizens, including 2.80 crore people of Haryana. Our opponents are making baseless allegations without even waiting for the complete presentation of the budget. When the Opposition does not know how to oppose facts, it resorts to protests just to mark attendance. Some people rushed to Twitter (X) midway, claiming that Haryana got nothing. At least wait for the budget to be fully presented,” the chief minister said.

Saini said there seems to be a competition within the Congress about who could please Rahul Gandhi the most.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s past statements, the chief minister said, “During his [Rahul Gandhi’s] visit to Kurukshetra, he made illogical remarks, including questioning whether the Pandavas had imposed GST. Such statements clearly reflect the level of seriousness and understanding of the Congress leadership.”

Strongly objecting to the Opposition’s claim that Haryana was “missing from the Union Budget” or “the government is missing”, Saini called it “cheap and irresponsible politics”. “I want to show them the mirror, the Congress thrives on ‘virodh’ politics while the BJP focuses on governance. During the Congress rule, budgets were limited to ‘revadi culture’, while Prime Minister Modi has been presenting non-stop, development-driven budgets. The three budgets presented under the Modi government have significantly strengthened infrastructure. Today, every citizen of the country is discussing development, even within Congress households, women are discussing how the country is progressing.”

Questioning Congress leaders about their facts, Saini asked them how much allocation was made for agriculture during their tenure. “It was merely Rs. 25,000 crore. How would the country develop with that? Today, under Prime Minister Modi, the budget for agriculture stands at Rs. 1.62 lakh crore,” the chief minister said.

“The nation has completely rejected the Congress, and governments are being formed with strong mandates under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Modi ji does not sleep; he worries about every section of society. Which section did Congress ever care for?”