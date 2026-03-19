Congress names 4 of 5 Haryana MLAs who ‘cross-voted’ in Rajya Sabha elections

The election turned out to be a cliffhanger with party nominee managing to win by a margin of just one vote against an Independent candidate propped up by the BJP.

The Congress on Wednesday named four of its five legislators who allegedly cross-voted in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections, which turned out to be a cliffhanger with party nominee managing to win by a margin of just one vote against an Independent candidate propped up by the BJP. Of the two seats up for grabs, the other went to the BJP.

“Naraingarh MLA Shally Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas and Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil have cross-voted,” party general secretary in charge of Haryana, BK Hariprasad, told reporters in Delhi.

“Bhupinder Singh Hooda and I were the authorised agents (of the party) for the polls and and we saw every ballot of our MLAs. We have reccomended to Haryana Congress’s disciplinary committee chairman Dharampal Malik to issue show-cause notices to the MLAs,” Hariprasad said.