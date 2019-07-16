Chandigarh Congress youth wing launches drive to encircle potholes

Members of Congress youth wing on Monday encircled potholes on different roads of the city and termed them ‘potholes of corruption’. The drive to encircle the potholes began Monday morning and was carried out in Mauli Jagran, slip road from Transport light towards Sector 28, along with various other sectors.

Harmail Kesri, who led the drive, said their aim is to caution people regarding these potholes as many commuters have been facing a tough time due to their presence on city roads.”

“ Have the senior officials ever conducted a check? Have they ever asked their drivers to take their official vehicle to other roads of the stretch? Their (officers) visit remains confined only from their house to their office, where potholes will never surface because even if they do, they are repaired immediately. Only the common man is left to suffer,” he said.

The condition of the road is pathetic near the light of St Kabir School in Sector 26 and one is in for a bumpy ride throughout the stretch of the road, leading straight to Raj Bhawan. However, the road ahead of Raj Bhawan is smooth and well re-carpeted.

Kesri added, “ At Mauli Jagran light point, some traffic police officers came to us and even appreciated our efforts. They told us that commuters have been facing a lot of problem due to the potholed roads which have been left unattended by the MC officials.”

The volunteers stated that if the officials do not treat these potholed roads, they will even hold a protest.

“ These roads have been constructed recently and big craters have already appeared. These potholes are in fact potholes of corruption. One can clearly smell where the public money has gone,” Kesri added.