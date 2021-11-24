Chandigarh MC polls: Cong to release complete list of candidates by December 2

With the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for December 24, the city Congress has decided that it will release its complete list by December 2.

Sources said that apart from 10 to 12 confirmed leaders of the party who will be fielded in the elections, the Congress will first be looking at the candidates being fielded by the BJP.

The first list of confirmed candidates of senior leaders, around 10 of them, is expected to be out by November 27 or November 28. However, all other seats which can turn out to be disputed or have to be declared after seeing the BJP’s candidates will be done later by December 2.

The Congress is also being careful that none of its leaders gets annoyed after the announcement and part ways and thus have thought of releasing the list near the closing of the nominations, that is December 4. It wants to avert incidents of rebels filing nominations independently.

In the Congress, its councillor Devinder Singh Babla is planning to field his wife Harpreet Babla from his ward as it was reserved for women. Sources said that Harpreet has already started campaigning in the ward and meeting people. However, this time Babla also wants to contest from another ward, Palsora belt likely, a decision which the party high command has to take.

Similarly, the Congress’s Gurbax Rawat is also likely to be fielded from the same ward where she is the councillor from, that is sectors 39 and 40. This is even when the ward has been declared as general ward.

Sheela Devi, who represents ward no. 5 as of now, is also to be fielded from the same ward. She has won twice and the party is looking at the winnability angle.

From ward no. 13, Sachin Galav, former president of Panjab University, is likely to be fielded by the Congress. Galav has already started campaigning in the belt after receiving an informal go-ahead.

AAP already took a u-turn in its first list

Just minutes after announcing its first list, the AAP had made a U-turn stating that there was an error in the list. However, the very next day, the AAP released the names of the same people calling them ‘ward incharges’.

Sources said that this was because of the fact that the senior founder members of the AAP were upset that those were given the go-ahead as candidates who had just joined the party and had not contributed the way they had.