Cong ticket screening panel nears consensus on 60 seats

The Punjab Congress is eagerly waiting for the list of candidates even as the party has announced tickets for Goa Assembly elections and has held a meeting of its Central Election Committee for Uttar Pradesh polls. The CEC for Punjab could meet on Tuesday or Wednesday, sources said, adding that more than 60 seats out of 117 have seen a consensus in the back-to-back screening committee meetings held on Monday.

Sources added that while most of these seats, where the consensus has been reached, are being held by the Congress already, the others where the party had lost during the 2017 elections are still posing a challenge to the state unit.

“There are 60-plus seats, where we have a single candidate. Not all these are winning seats but there is no competition on these seats. The challenging ones will be where there is more than one aspirant. Those are the seats which we had lost during the last elections,” said a leader privy to discussions.

The leader said they do not know when the CEC would be called. “If it was to be called on Tuesday then we would have received the message by now. But there is no message. It could be on Wednesday now,” he said. The seats where no consensus has been reached include Patiala (Urban), represented by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The Congress has not been able to decide on the nominee from there although sources have been indicating that the party may throw its weight behind a celebrity to take on Amarinder.

Guruharsahai, the seat represented by Rana Gurmit Sodhi, who moved from Congress to BJP recently, is also among the constituencies where the party has not been able to reach a consensus. While Congress MLA from Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla, is among the frontrunners to contest from the seat, the party is yet to take a call on his candidature.

Other seats including Batala, Maur, Muktsar, Kotkapura, Talwandi Sabo, Budhlada, Sunam, Mehal Kalan, Bhadaur, Dera Bassi, Banga, Nakodar, Adampur, Garhshankar, and Sujanpur have not been decided as yet.

The Congress lost all these seats during the 2017 elections. Jalalabad, considered a pocket borough of former Deputy CM and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, had gone to Congress in 2019 bypoll after Sukhbir was elected to Lok Sabha. The sitting MLA, Awla now wants to shift to Guruharsahai.

PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu is backing Ashwani Sekhri from Batala and in Garhshankar, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar and Channi are backing different candidates.

While Channi is backing Nimisha Mehta, Jakhar is backing Amarpreet Singh Lally. It remains to be seen who gets his way.

In Kotkapura, there are three aspirants including Bhai Kukkoo, Pawan Goyal and Ajaypal Sandhu. From Talwandi Sabo, the party has last time’s candidate Kushbaaz Jatana. In Maur, the party has Harminder Jassi, and Manju Bansal.

There are few seats where the party has sitting MLAs but it has not decided on them. Those include Attari, represented by Tarsem DC, Balluana represented by Nathu Ram, Phagwara represented by BS Dhaliwal, Bhoa represented by Joginder Pal.