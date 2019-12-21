Cong taking away Shamlat land to give it to business houses close to party leaders: Harpal Singh Cheema

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema. (File) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema. (File)

The principal opposition party in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has in recent days hit out at the Congress government in the state on various issues but the most pointed attack has been on the land bank policy for the village Shamlat land for industrial purposes. Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, tells The Indian Express that the party fears that the land in some villages will be handed over to business houses close to Congress.

Why is the AAP so agitated over the land pool scheme for village Shamlat land?

There is one big chunk of land in Zirakpur, one in Hoshiarpur and another in Sangrur on which the state government has its eyes to hand over to industrial houses. Let me tell you the importance of Shamlat land. There is one village in Sangrur district where the Dalit families of the village are tilling 2000 acres of common land with 100 per cent profit. Each Dalit house is getting Rs 25,000 from tilling this land along with five quintal wheat, and one trolley-load of feed for animals. I am giving you the example of this village in Sangrur because the Shamlat land is in larger numbers in Malwa as compared to Doaba or Majha. This land is a big means of employment for the poor and depressed classes. Congress is taking away this employment through the land pool scheme on pretext of setting up industries. If the Congress is so keen to bring industries in villages, then why does it not utilise the thousands of acres of land which is lying waste in villages in the name of Focal Points? Also how about freeing the thousands of acres of Shamlat land, which is under illegal occupation in the state as brought out by Justice Kuldip Singh report. Get possession of that land and start industries by all means.

Industries are lying closed in Batala in Mandi Gobindgarh. Why not make efforts to re-start these industries? Congress has an anti-Dalit bent of mind. We are 100 per cent sure that the Shamlat land will be handed over to certain favoured business houses in the garb of land pool. Had there been any serious effort than the government would have first come out with a small scale industries policy for villages before going in for land pool scheme. On one hand Capt Amarinder Singh is promising plots to Dalits from the Shamlat land and on the other hand he is giving away the same land to business houses.

Centre has proposed to limit the paddy procurement saying that rest of the produce can be sold to private buyers in open market. How do you propose to deal with such a step?

The time-pass policies being followed by the Capt Amarinder Singh government regarding agriculture is not going to have any effect on improving the lot of the farmers. There is a need for bringing in firm policies pertaining to diversification of crops. State is losing out on its water resources due to the continued focus on paddy and wheat cycle. Punjab is now hub of cancer due to pollution of ground water. If the Centre is not implementing Swaminathan reports then Punjab government should implement them and promote other crops. In all four seasons, the state government should provide support price for seasonal cops and, if need be, export the yield. Government should seriously look into providing an alternate to paddy. Just writing letters to Centre and getting policies extended for a year or two will not help. A special session of the Vidhan Sabha should be called so that agriculture policies can be discussed in presence of representatives of farmers as special invitees.

You recently met DGP Dinkar Gupta regarding deteriorating law and order in Punjab. What particular issue is of concern for you in this regard?

The drug issue is the biggest problem. Just check how many convictions have taken place in the cases registered by the state police. There are so many acquittals taking place because of tainted investigation by the Punjab Police. Till now there has been no big drug supplier, the so-called ‘big fish’, whom the Punjab Police has been able to nab. Why does the state government not act upon the report, which is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court? That report is being delayed, it should be made public. There needs to be discussion on that report in the Vidhan Sabha and the big drug lords should be nabbed. Arresting small time consumers will not help in any way.

Secondly, the gangsters are ruling the roost in the state. They are openly using mobiles in jails and are running their racket without the fear of getting caught. The gangsters who were used by the previous government to settle scores are still roaming free and the present government is unable to put them behind bars. There is no fear of law in Punjab at this point of time. It is totally absent.

Why are you repeatedly targeting Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla?

We have met the Governor regarding the conduct of the education minister while referring to his crass comments about protesting teachers in Barnala. The Governor also agreed that he had seen the video clip. If this is the level of the (discourse by) the education minister of the state, who goes around using such abusive language, then how will the education department function in Punjab? This is the reason why this department is constantly falling behind. The education minister must be immediately relieved of the ministry.

Your party has been raising the issue of sand mafia and ‘goonda tax’ repeatedly but why has your protest not had any effect on the government?

The government is in an arrogant mood because of their brute majority in the House and they are not prepared to listen to anyone. Right now the mining mafia in the state has links to people who are close to the Chief Minister. It is common knowledge in the state. People say goons have been brought in from Jammu to manage the illegal trade. The promises of Capt Amarinder Singh of wiping out the sand mafia have fallen flat.

