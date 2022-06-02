Cong summons Haryana MLAs to Delhi, may send them to resort

The Congress leadership has summoned its 31 MLAs in Haryana, including top leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for a meeting in New Delhi Thursday amid apprehensions of cross-voting in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polling.

This comes after the son of expelled leader and former Union minister Venod Sharma — media baron Kartikeya Sharma — filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for Rajya Sabha from Haryana. Sharma is backed by the JJP’s 10 MLAs in Haryana and is likely to gain support of BJP as well as several Independent MLAs. The Congress candidate is Ajay Maken.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The party leadership will first hold a meeting of all the MLAs and will likely send them to a resort in Chattisgarh capital Raipur.

Haryana party affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal told The Indian Express: “Yes, the party high command has asked all MLAs to reach Delhi on Thursday. Meeting of all the MLAs shall be held at 15, RG road, Delhi. Rahulji is not there in Delhi, but it is not yet clear if Congress president Sonia Gandhi or somebody else will chair the meeting.”

Also read | Media baron enters Haryana RS race, leaves Ajay Maken shaky

He admitted that the party has summoned all the MLAs to New Delhi to prevent possibilities of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polling. He added that there “is also a possibility that all the MLAs shall be sent out of Haryana and kept together at a hotel/ resort”.

“Further course of action shall be decided, after the meeting at New Delhi,” Bansal said.

Sources said Congress Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi — who has been skipping party events after not being considered in the revamped Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee — would not be part of Thursday’s meeting and may not join the other legislators at the resort.