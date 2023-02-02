Cong: step-motherly treatment for UT; BJP backs Budget, says less taxing times ahead

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Budget 2023-2024 on Wednesday, mixed reactions poured in from various quarters.

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal criticised the step-motherly treatment meted out to Chandigarh.

He said that in 2022-23 budget, Chandigarh was allocated Rs 419.33 crore under the Capital expenditure but the Union government released only Rs 352.47 crore of it, which was even less than the actual capital expenditure of Rs 365.32 crors spent during 2021-22.

Accusing BJP government of “betraying the people of Chandigarh by promising a lot in the budget and then going back on the promise,” he said, “the proposed budgetary allocation of Rs 602.03 crore for development works in the UT carries no meaning in view of such a history of unkept promises”.

Accusing the BJP government of “presenting pro-rich budgets year after year”, Bansal said that “last year the surcharge on corporate tax on big companies was reduced from 12% to 7% and this year the income tax surcharge for the high income groups has been reduced from 37% to 25%”. In a separate statement, Chandigarh Congress also criticised the Union government for not reducing the high rate of excise duty on petrol and diesel.

In an effort to save its back, the BJP unit of Chandigarh said that the same “seeks to expand access to credit facilities for the agricultural sector and increase the capital outlay at both the central and state levels. In addition, the government has allocated funds for health and education sectors”.

In a statement, the BJP said, “The tax slabs have been revised and this will help in providing relief to taxpayers. In the spirit of “Minimum Government Maximum Governance”, ease through digitisation for doing business as well as for the common man has been ensured,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Bajaj, president of CII welcomed the budget and said that it addresses growth imperatives without compromising on the fiscal prudence path. It is encouraging to note that the budget has made a bold attempt to invigorate the critical demand drivers of consumption and investment. The move to rationalise personal income tax rates will go a long way in increasing disposable incomes, thus giving consumption a leg-up which will in turn have a salutary impact on India Inc’s investments.