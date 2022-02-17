Cong nominee fighting Capt banks on ‘people connect’

Former Patiala Mayor Vishnu Sharma is taking on the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in their constituency. Vishnu Sharma terms his tenure’s development works as his strength and aims to approach people to seek votes and discuss developmental issues. Sharma has also targeted the captain’s unavailability for the constituency and its people.

You are pitted against a heavyweight candidate. How you are convincing the people to vote for you?

I have been working for the people here for a long time. People know me within the constituency and I know them just as well. I am seeking their votes in the name of development works.

What makes you different from Captain Amarinder Singh in these elections?

I think, my availability is my greatest strength. I have been with the people whenever they have been in need but Captain Sahib has always been missing from his own constituency. He did not even meet the people. The people were fed up with this kind of an attitude. I am here for my people whenever they need me.

It is a general feeling that the people of Patiala stood by the palace (the royal family). Do you think so?

Well, I would like to say that it is a perception and the people of Patiala shall answer it on March 10. You will definitely get the answer to this particular question on the day of the results of the election .

What are the big issues in your constituency?

There is an issue everywhere you look in Patiala. There is no proper sewerage system in Patiala. The people have had to face issues like waterlogging at various places. There has been no developmental work done within the city for the past many years. The people know exactly who is responsible for their plight.

During your tenure as the mayor what were the important works you had done in Patiala?

I was the mayor in Patiala from the year 2002 to the year 2007. A lot of work was done during that time, in my tenure. All the nullahs (drains) in the city were covered which in itself was a major relief to the residents. An old scrap market was also shifted out of the city which was another big achievement.

What are the works which you want to do if you are elected?</strong

The city needs a lot of work. There is a traffic issue. There is a sewerage issue. An all-round development shall be carried out.