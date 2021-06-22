Congress MP Bittu tenders unconditional apology for ‘pious seats to BSP’ comment

A delegation of SAD leaders had later also met Tejinder Kaur to submit a complaint against Bittu. (Express File)

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday tendered an unconditional apology in front of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Caste for his controversial comment, wherein he said that “pious seats had been given to the BSP”.

A government statement by chairperson of the Commission, Tejinder Kaur, said that during the hearing Ravneet Singh Bittu defended himself saying that it was never his intention to make any statement against the Scheduled Castes community. “If his statement hurt anyone, then he offers an unconditional apology,” Kaur added.

She said the commission has directed Bittu to present his version in writing within two days.

On Monday, BSP leaders submitted complaints against Bittu to police in all the 117 Assembly segments of the state.

The controversy had erupted after the Opposition parties slammed Bittu for allegedly insulting Dalits by saying that the SAD had left pious seats, like Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib, to its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). A delegation of SAD leaders had later also met Tejinder Kaur to submit a complaint against Bittu.