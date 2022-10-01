Cornered over Cong MLAs not asking questions, Bajwa shows AAP rulebook

Amid allegations by the ruling AAP members that the Congress MLAs did not list even a single question during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa hit back saying “Rule 34 of the Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business, stipulates a 15 days’ clear notice to the secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha for a question to be listed during the session”.

He said that “in parliamentary conventions evolved over a period of nearly five decades, announcement regarding intention of the government to hold a session is made four to five weeks in advance so that the members can give their questions.”

In a statement, Bajwa added, “No doubt, questions can be given even after prorogation of the House by the Governor. However, the normal course for the MLAs is to seek answers to their questions only after announcement of the tentative date of holding session so that up to date information regarding the issue is received on the floor of the House and deliberated upon.”

He also pointed out that accusation of the ministers against the opposition “loses its luster when even the Question Hour is not being held for discussions of replies to the alleged 45 questions given” by them.

“Truly speaking, this session is a clear betrayal of the trust posed in the government by the head of the state, i.e. Governor, while summoning the session for discussion of business other than Vote of Confidence, which was held by the Governor untenable in the absence of any provision in the Constitution.”