Cong MLA’s distillery now manufacturing sanitisers, he distributes it for free

A distillery owned by Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh has stopped the production of liquor and ethanol and is instead manufacturing hand sanitisers that he is now supplying free of cost in his Assembly segment.

Rana Gurjit, a former minister who represents Kapurthala in Punjab Assembly, took the step after the state government urged the distilleries in the state to manufacture sanitiser, being sold at skyrocketing prices amid lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak.

Kapurthala is a constituency in Doaba region and is now the epicentre of COVID-19 Punjab.

“Within last week, I have supplied almost 50,000 bottles of sanitisers in the villages and urban areas in the Assembly segment. I am personally supervising the distribution operations after taking all precautions, including wearing a three-layered mask, gloves and maintaining social distance,” said Rana Gurjit, who considered close to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

As dispensers were in short supply, distillery is packing the content in 500-ml bottles meant for liquor. “I tell people to empty the contents in soap dispensers or other bottles with pumps”.

The richest candidate in last Assembly elections in Punjab, Rana Gurjit also procured sodium hypochloride for sanitising his constituency. “Punjab government has subsidised the chemical being sold by Punjab Alkalies Limited,” he added.

The legislator roped in farmers who mounted their farm sprayers on tractors. “Within a week, we have disinfected entire Kapurthala constituency. We will do it again next week”. He said he will supply sanitiser to other parts of state “if there is a need”.

