Cong MLA Pargat Singh trashes White Paper on PPAs, demands timed probe by House committee

Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh

Hitting out at his own government for delay in inquiring about the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous government, Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh said that instead of committees, sub-committees and white papers, a committee of the Vidhan Sabha should probe the matter.

Pargat also took on the government for not having taken adequate action in cases of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

“Those who signed the PPAs (Akalis) are now demanding CBI inquiry. Committee is formed and then they keep saying this happened, that happened. Committee is formed then sub-committees are formed, then it is said that white paper will be brought. There is no face value…left now. We are all sitting in this House which we call a ‘pavittar sadan’ (holy house). My request is that a House committee should be formed to act in a defined time frame, and it should find out who signed the PPAs and who all are involved in it, whether they are from the government or the Opposition,” said the MLA.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had told the House Tuesday that the government would table a white paper on the PPAs signed by the previous SAD-BJP government in the Assembly soon. He had been carrying a draft white paper in his hand at the time of making this statement.

Pargat Singh had also written to the Chief Minister last month, and later met him, and questioned the government’s effectiveness in tackling issues of drug menace, sand mafia and corruption in the transport sector besides the desecration of religious texts.

“Charges have not been framed till now in five years. People are in some misbelief that they will continue in power for long. Everyone has to go. But when issues like this go to bureaucrats, then they start watching the interests of the political figures involved — the old ones as well as new ones. The committee of the House should bring its report in three weeks so that it is known who did what,” he said in the House.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.