Cong MLA defends Gurdas Maan, wants FIR quashed

A DAY after Nakodar police booked legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community, Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Raja Warring came out in support of Maan and demanded that the FIR be quashed.

Warring said, “It is really sad that a case has been registered against legendary singer Gurdas Maan who has made us proud, who has done so much for Punjabi language across the globe. Above all, he is a down to earth person and he can never say anything wrong to anyone. He even respects the helpers working in his house….I urge Punjab DGP and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to quash this FIR.”

He added: “I really feel sorry to Maan sahib that a case has been lodged against him. First of all, I believe that he did not say anything wrong and even if a few people feel that it had hurt their sentiments, he has said sorry about the same. But despite that an FIR has been lodged against him, and I am extremely sorry for him. I demand that Punjab government gets this FIR cancelled. At the same time, I even appeal to those youngsters who had got the case lodged that they should accept his apology. If this goes on, no one will be spared.”

Warring is Gidderbaha MLA and Gurdas Maan has his ancestral house in Gidderbaha. Both are good friends.

Maan landed in a controversy after a video went viral in which he was heard saying that Laddi Shah, chief of a dera at Nakodar was from a descendent of third Sikh guru, Guru Amar Dass. Following this, Satkar Committee had lodged a complaint against Maan, and staged a dharna at Jalandhar Thursday following which an FIR was lodged by the Nakodar police.

Warring said, ”This way anyone will stage a dharna and demand an FIR. I feel the matter needs to be relooked into. One needs to see Maan’s contribution to Punjab. Moreover, he offered his unconditional apology as well. I also feel sorry on his behalf to all those who felt hurt by his statements. However, I appeal to them to accept his apology and I am sure that this FIR will be quashed.”