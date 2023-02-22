Cong holds march against govt, reiterates demand for Sandeep Singh’s resignation

The Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Tuesday held a protest outside the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex over various issues and again demanded that the government sack Minister of State Sandeep Singh, who has been booked by Chandigarh Police on charges of sexual harassment.

Congress MLAs including Raghuvir Kadian, BB Batra, Varun Chaudhary, Aftab Ahmed, Kiran Choudhry, Chinrajeev Rao and others took out a foot march from the Punjab and Haryana High Court roundabout carrying placards and assembled outside the Vidhan Sabha complex. They protested against the BJP-JJP coalition government on issues including unemployment, price-rise, and farmers issues. They also demanded that the state government implement the Old Pension Scheme. “Unemployment, inflation, lawlessness and atrocities on people from all walks of life is at its peak in Haryana. The BJP-JJP government has turned a blind eye towards all the problems being faced by people of the State. This government had been assaulting all those who raise their voice,” said Hooda.

Hooda added, “This government is busy in shielding a minister who is facing grave charges of sexual harassment. It is unfortunate. Haryana’s women are watching this government’s attitude. Unless the minister is removed from his post, an impartial probe against him is not possible. The government should take his resignation, on moral grounds”. Later, in the Vidhan Sabha, the Opposition MLAs claimed that the BJP-JJP government has failed on all fronts. Participating in a debate on the Governor’s address, Raghuvir Kadian said “people have made up their mind to oust this non-performing government in the next assembly election”. It has failed on all fronts,” he further alleged. Congress’ Rao Dan Singh said the BJP came to power promising “Acche Din”.

“Eight years later, people are waiting for these better days… Youth are facing unemployment, inflation has increased, law and order situation has broken down. But the government is not bothered about these issues..,” he said. Another party MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said the government promised a veterinary hospital in Assandh segment, but nothing has been done so far. “They just give lollipops,” he said. Gogi also said “today Haryana is number one in unemployment. Today, drug menace is rampant and youth are getting affected. Crime graph is on the rise”.

Congress member Chiranjeev Rao while targeting the Khattar government said despite serious allegations of sexual harassment against Minister Sandeep Singh, he has not resigned. “Under the BJP-led regime, farmers, labourers, employees, youth and various other sections are unhappy,” he further said. Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said, “The Khattar government talks of good governance. Just two days ago, we saw how lathis were rained on peacefully protesting government employees who were demanding restoration of the OPS”.