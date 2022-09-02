Cong leaders seek probes into liquor policy, illegal sand mining at border

A delegation of Punjab Congress, led by its chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his intervention to order probes by the Central agencies into Punjab liquor policy and alleged illegal sand mining in the international border areas in the state with Pakistan.

“We want to seek your attention and intervention into the massive embezzlement and loss of huge revenue to Punjab on account of liquor policy brought in Punjab by the state government with specific investigation into the role of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, state Excise Minister Harpal Cheema and some senior officers in the Punjab government. This policy has been tailor-made to suit a select few contractors who are close to the powers that be. The Punjab Liquor Policy enacted by the government is the replica of the policy in Delhi, where benefit along with monopoly was provided to a select few people,” read the memorandum, which questions AAP government’s policy in Punjab, adding that “rather the policy has been drafted by the same person, who is now the mastermind of Delhi Liquor Policy and facing CBI and ED probe”.

“Since the Lieutenant Governor Delhi recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the policy, the Delhi government withdrew it, which is obviously confession of the crime. The Delhi Liquor Policy is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Besides, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in this regard. The Punjab Liquor Policy is as shady as the Delhi Liquor Policy for the obvious reason that it has been designed and drafted by the same person who drafted and designed the Delhi Liquor Policy, Manish Sisodia. Although the Delhi government withdrew it, in Punjab the policy still continues,” the memorandum read.

It said, “This policy was neither deliberated nor discussed in Punjab, but in Delhi at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is already facing the CBI and ED probe, making it more than obvious that this was also tailor-made to suit the favourites of the government.”

The memorandum read, “While it was illegal and unconstitutional that the Delhi Deputy CM would preside over the meetings related to Punjab Liquor Policy, his shady and questionable role, which has come under CBI and ED probe makes it mores suspicious and doubtful. Besides, there is clear evidence that same set of people have been clearly favoured with tailor-made policy to provide undue benefit to them. We earnestly request you to order a CBI probe into the Punjab Liquor Policy as, like in Delhi, it will reveal so many wrongdoings and how much money was exchanged between those who made the policy and those who got benefited by it.”

In another memorandum, Punjab Congress sought Governor’s “kind and urgent attention towards an issue that concerns the national security which must be probed by the National Investigation Agency”.

It read, “The Border Security Force has submitted an affidavit in the Honourable Punjab and Haryana High Court where in it has said that illegal sand mining was going on along the international border with Pakistan. This, the BSF added, is a security threat to the country as the illegal mining causes huge ditches thus making it difficult to spot any movement of people. With a perpetually hostile neighbour like Pakistan always ready to comment trouble by sending in infiltrators, arms and ammunition to create subversion here can use these deep ditches and gorges for its nefarious activity. The Punjab government is clearly patronising the illegal sand mining mafia even at the risk and cost of our national security. Since we have no faith in this government, more so when it comes to investigating its own wrongdoings, the Congress party wants the matter to be probed by the National Investigation Agency. After all, it concerns the national security.”