scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Cong leaders meet Mann for Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

The yatra is expected to start from Fatehgarh Sahib or Rajpura and it will pass through Jalandhar, Beas, Gurdaspur before culminating in Pathankot.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore, on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A delegation of Punjab Congress leaders led by party’s state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to ensure smooth passage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is expected to reach the state in the first week of January. The delegation included MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh.

“Met CM Sahab today alongwith Ravneet Bittu & Rana Kay Pee Singh before Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab next month. Urged him for administrative cooperation to ensure smooth passage of yatra & avoid any inconvenience to general public,” Warring said in a tweet. Earlier, Warring held a meeting to chalk out the modalities for Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra is expected to start from Fatehgarh Sahib or Rajpura and it will pass through Jalandhar, Beas, Gurdaspur before culminating in Pathankot. Warring after the meeting said the state unit was all geared up for the yatra.

More from Chandigarh

– with inputs from PTI

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SoutPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global Sout
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:43:29 am
Next Story

Chandigarh to study land pooling models of others before making its own

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close