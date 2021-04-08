Congress leader from Majha joins AAP with supporters

Sarvan Singh Dhun has been a member of the Zila Parishad from 2008 to 2013. In 2012, he contested elections from People Party of Punjab from Khemkaran assembly constituency and got around 9,000 votes.

Congress leader Sarvan Singh Dhun from Majha region of the state joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here Wednesday, alongwith several of his supporters.

The leaders joined the party in presence of AAP Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha, party’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and youth wing president and MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Chadha said that “influenced by the pro-people policies of AAP and the works of Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government”, people are joining the party in large numbers.

He said that the Kejriwal government has made Delhi’s government schools world-class and introduced a new model of development by improving the condition of government hospitals. “Today the people of Delhi are sending their children to government schools after getting their names dropped from private schools. People are getting good treatment in government hospitals free of cost. The result is that today, people across the country are liking AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” said Chadha.

Taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Chadha said that “people were leaving the Congress due to the anti-people policies of the Captain government”. “Captain Amarinder Singh did not fulfill any of the promises made before elections. He is the most inefficient and lazy chief minister of the whole of India. He betrayed the people of Punjab by making false promises,” he alleged.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that before the elections, Amarinder had promised ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ to the youth of Punjab, but after coming to power, reneged on his promise. “The Captain government abolished thousands of government posts in the name of reorganising the departments. The youth of Punjab will definitely take account of the false promises made by Captain Amarinder in the 2022 elections,” he added.

Dhun said that “today every Punjabi was disappointed with the false promises of Captain Amarinder Singh and the grassroots leaders were forced to leave the party”.