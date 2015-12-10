Cong infighting in UT: Pradeep Chhabra, Bahl celebrate birthday of Sonia Gandhi separately

Pradeep Chhabra’s group organised the celebrations in Colony Number 4. (Express photo)

Infighting within the city’s Congress unit came to the fore when president Pradeep Chhabra and former president B B Bahl separately celebrated the birthday of national party president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday.

Bahl celebrated the birthday of Gandhi at the Institute for Blind in Sector 26, while Chhabra organised the celebrations in Colony Number 4.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Bahl said, “Chhabra and Bansal are not cooperating with city residents. It is high time that they stop dictating people.”

Chhabra, however, said, “How can Bahl say that we dictate? A politician cannot dictate people. Before every official function, messages are sent to everybody. But Bahl has not been responding for the last 11 months to calls and messages of any of our office-bearers,” he said.



Talking about the protests launched by the Congress against the BJP, Bahl said, “They should take officers into confidence while solving residents’ problems. Protesting is no solution.”

On this, Chhabra said, “ By protesting, we raise the voices of the people. We will fight for people in every way.”

The groupism within the Congress was visible on last Sunday as well when former Union Minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari was here to address a public gathering in Maloya, and Chabbra and Bansal along with Chandigarh Mayor Poonam Sharma were conspicuous by their absence. Chabbra later said that they were not informed that Tewari’s would be coming to the city. After the defeat of former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal in the Lok Sabha elections last year, Tewari has been quite active in Chandigarh’s politics.

