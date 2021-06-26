Congress govt playing politics over sacrilege incidents: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Badal said even as farmers were suffering, the Chief Minister was busy in keeping the Gandhi family happy and had accepted the directive of Rahul Gandhi to implicate the top SAD leadership in false cases. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday said that the Congress government has been playing politics over sacrilege incidents for the past four years.

Badal was in Kharar to attend the installation ceremony of Municipal Council’s newly elected president Jaspreet Kaur Longia.

Speaking on the occasion, Badal said the farm economy of Punjab had been endangered by the Congress government with massive power cuts and insufficient canal water, threatening to devastate the paddy crop in the state.

Talking to mediapersons, Badal said even as the top Congress leadership was engaged in an internal feud with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s chair on a rickety wicket, the farmers of the state have been left to their fate.

He said farmers were barely getting four to five hours of power and that too in gaps instead of the promised eight-hour uninterrupted power supply. He said for the first time ever, even canal supply has been disrupted.

Badal said even as farmers were suffering, the Chief Minister was busy in keeping the Gandhi family happy and had accepted the directive of Rahul Gandhi to implicate the top SAD leadership in false cases.

“The new SIT which was formed after the dismantling of the old one led by former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap after it was indicted for conducting a politically motivated inquiry by the high court, is also now being run by the State Vigilance department,” he said.

Answering a query, Badal said the Chief Minister, who had recently approved a police job for the son of Congress legislator Fatehjang Bajwa on compassionate grounds for the alleged service done by late Satnam Singh Bajwa for the nation, should reflect on the letter he had written to Sonia Gandhi on the issue.