Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Cong councillor dies by suicide in Jalandhar, names BJP ex-MLA

Congress councillor Sushil Kalia alias Vicky died on Saturday evening during treatment in a private hospital after he swallowed some poisonous substance here in the afternoon.

Sushil Kalia is said to have taken the extreme step as he was quite tense following the registration of an FIR against him, his son and 18 others for embezzlement of a grant.

In a two-page suicide note written in Hindi, the Congress councillor from ward number 64 blamed former BJP MLA K D Bhandari and six more people (their names also mentioned) for his suicide.

Last year, police had registered a case of corruption against Sushil Kalia, who was a close confidant of MLA Bawa Henry, his son Anshuman and relatives. Sushil Kalia and his family members were accused of misusing MLA funds. Sushil Kalia had taken bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case, but his son did not get bail from the high court. The matter reached the Supreme Court, but again there was no bail relief from the court.

MLA Bawa Henry had issued a grant of Rs 10 lakh each to six welfare societies in Jalandhar North constituency, which is represented by Henry, from his MLA funds. While the grant was debited from the bank account, it was not used further. With the change of government an inquiry was conducted by the ADC, Jalandhar, in which 20 people – including Sushil Kalia and his son Anshuman – were found guilty. All were named in the FIR by police on the basis of the investigation report.

It is learnt that owing to this tension, the councillor swallowed a poisonous substance on Saturday. When his condition started deteriorating, his relatives took him to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he died during the treatment.

Former BJP MLA K D Bhandari – from Jalandhar North constituency – had complained about the misuse of money to the district authorities. The deputy commissioner (DC) had marked further investigation to ADC. After the investigation report came, an SIT was constituted again to investigate this matter which also added Section 420 of IPC against all 20 people. Bhandari told the media that all the allegations against him are baseless as he was not in contact with Sushil Kalia for long. The Station House Officer of Division one police station, Jatinder Kumar, confirmed the recovery of the suicide note.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 09:32 IST
