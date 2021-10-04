Cong central observer in Punjab to prepare report

Three days after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjt Singh and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had a meeting to sort out differences over the appointments of Advocate General A P S Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Congress central observer Harish Chaudhary camped in Chandigarh Sunday to prepare a report for the high command on how the issue was affecting party prospects.

Sidhu had resigned as PPCC chief in protest against the appointments of the AG and DGP last week. He has neither withdrawn his resignation, nor has the high command lent any clarity on the status.

Earlier, Chaudhary had got a meeting organised between Channi and Sidhu and the issue was to be resolved. After the meeting, it was agreed upon mutually that the government would send a panel to UPSC the same day and the decision on AG was left to the party high command. It was also stated that the high command would soon issue a statement about Sidhu’s resignation.

However, the statement has not been issued even after three days of the meeting.

Channi told the media Sunday that the government had sent a panel for the next DGP to the UPSC. The CM said the state government was awaiting a panel from the Centre regarding three names finalised for the post. Thereafter, the DGP would be finalised after consultation with Sidhu, all ministers and MLAs.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Sunday reiterated his demand for the emoval of AG Deol and DGP Sahota, tweeting: “Demand for justice in sacrilege cases and for arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our Govt in 2017 & due to his failure, people removed the last CM. Now, AG/DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have no face.”

Responding to the tweet, Channi said: “He (Sidhu) sat down with me and talked about it. He asked me to send the panel. I have sent the panel…as per the law… Sidhu sahib should do the party’s work. We both should work in coordination and we want to work with coordination. If there are any differences, if something is not being liked, then let us talk about it at party forum. We have made a coordination committee for that.”

Sources said senior Congress leaders have had not taken Sidhu’s tweet very kindly. “In an organisation, discipline is supreme. You cannot be a solo player every time and have to be a team player. Heroism should bother but at what cost?” asked a senior party leader privy to the report being prepared by Chaudhary.