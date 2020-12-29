Cong-backed conspiracy to paralyse communication, public services in Punjab: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Tuesday said that there is a Congress-backed conspiracy in Punjab to break down the communication system in the border state to which the Centre should respond firmly.

Chugh said the Amarinder Singh government had been covertly supporting disruptive elements in the state, who in the garb of farmers’ agitation, has brought about urban Naxalism in Punjab.

The BJP leader claimed that Congress support to such elements was exposed after senior Congress leader Y B Srivasta, who is close to Rahul Gandhi, gave a call that communication towers all over the country should be destroyed and paralysed on the pattern of Punjab. Srivasta with his support for disruptive elements has exposed the Congress’s mind to promote disruptive elements in the border state, said Chug.

He questioned why has the Amarinder government had not taken action against anyone involved in destroying communication towers in Punjab.

The Congress-supported disruptive elements have adversely hit students taking online education and other professionals like bankers and businessmen whose online communication during the pandemic days has been so vital, he said.

“The Amarinder government is playing havoc with the state and the Centre should immediately take action against it,” Chugh demanded.