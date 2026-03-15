Cong, AAP fuelling kattarwaad in Punjab, says Jakhar, urges Shah to ‘save Punjabi youths’

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Saturday said that “no one felt safe in Punjab anymore”, and gullible youths from state were “getting radicalized and indulging into extremist crimes as they were not getting jobs.”

“Nazar lagi mere Punjab nu…koi nazar utaro…Rockets are being launched at police stations, grenades are being used like firecrackers, those who refuse to play extortion money are killed and policemen are being shot dead inside police stations. How will police protect people when it itself is busy in raising walls of its police stations to save itself,” said Jakhar.

He was addressing the BJP’s “Badlav” rally in Moga’s Killi Chahlan.

He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present on stage, to “hold Punjab’s hand and save Punjabi youths before it was too late”.

Addressing Shah, Jakhar said: “The gullible Punjabi youths are getting radicalized, involving in crimes and extremist activities as they are not getting jobs. Both Congress and AAP are contributing in spreading kattarwaad in Punjab. Even Rahul Gandhi gave warning to his party leaders to behave. Youths are being misguided as parties are using them as vote banks. Centre should stand shoulder to shoulder with Punjab. Amit Shah ji please hold Punjab’s hand as youths need your support. Punjabis want you to stand with them. Otherwise opposition parties will again push Punjab into those black days of terrorism just to save their chair. Save Punjab before it’s too late.”

“Our Punjabi youths were famous as gabrus…now they are infamous as gangsters. These days people don’t ask that you are from which college or village but they ask you are from which gang. They are not getting jobs so they are joining gangs to enter criminal world,” said Jakhar.

The BJP leader also did not mince any words in front of the union home minister when talking about AAP’s anti-drug rally which the ruling party had held at the same venue on February 16, and which also saw address by Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

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“It’s the job of the politicians to run the government, not the officers and bureaucrats. On February 16, AAP held a rally at this very venue and got officers on a political stage to prove its worth,” said Jakhar. “Chief Secretary and DGP came on a political stage to vouch for the ruling party. If a party has to get its officers on a political stage to prove their worth then we all can imagine what their position is on the ground,” said Jakhar adding that “Congress was a blot in the name of Opposition.”

“None except Congress consider AAP government a government. Congress itself is a blot in the name of Opposition. AAP resorts to this circus because the Opposition is weak and quiet,” said Jakhar.

Party’s working president Ashwani Sharma said that if anyone could sort out Punjab’s law and order issue, then it were only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

“Today, it’s goondaraj and gangster-raj in Punjab. In Jagraon, few kilometers from here, ruling AAP MLA’s kin was not just shot dead but his body was dumped outside his home and family was dared to pick it up. In Gurdaspur, robbers stormed into a house in daylight and robbed Rs 4 crore. A mother lost her one son to drugs in Tarn Taran and is praying for the second who is also an addict,” said Sharma.

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Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu said that people of Punjab now “want double engine government in Punjab.” “AAP said Arvind Kejriwal was an IRS officer so he will do hisaab kitaab, but see what kind of calculations he has done that Punjab government employees have not been given DA and some have died without getting treatment due to this issue…and now they are claiming they will give Rs 1k to woman,” said Bittu.