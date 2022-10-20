Cong, AAP attack BJP for undermining spirit of MC Act

A day after UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit nominated nine councillors of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation of whom five are office-bearers of the Chandigarh BJP and others too owe allegiance to the saffron party, the city Congress unit accused the Chandigarh Administration of undermining the spirit of Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

The city Congress unit in a statement “accused Banwarilal Purohit, the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, of undermining the spirit of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act as applicable to Chandigarh by arbitrarily nominating the office-bearers of the BJP as nominated municipal councillors”.

In a statement issued here by Rajiv Sharma, the spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, it was alleged “that the act of nominating councillors from the Bhartiya Janta Party amounted to highjacking the mandate of the people given in the 2021 Municipal Corporation election”.

They claimed that the Congress “party polled the highest number of votes collectively in all the 35 constitutions spread across the whole city even though the highest number of seats were secured by the Aam Aadmi Party”.

The spokesperson stated that the Punjab Municipal Act as applicable to Chandigarh provided that the nominations ought to be from amongst the people who are eminent or distinguished in public affairs or those who have special knowledge or practical experience in respect of municipal administration. Sharma challenged the UT Administration to disclose the area of expertise and the track record of the nominated councillors, which catapulted them to the prestigious position as nominated councillors.

“The induction of the activists of the BJP has once again shown that the administration has acted under the influence of the BJP, which is relentlessly engaged in weakening all constitutional and statutory authorities in the country. The ill-advised and arbitrary nominations are going to weaken the fragmented corporation further, thereby hampering the pace of development of the city. The Chandigarh Congress urges the Administrator to have a re-look at his untenable and anti-people decision in the interest of the city residents,” the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, after a hiatus of 10 months, UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit nominated nine councillors of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation — all are those who have strong allegiance to the BJP. Five of them are currently the office-bearers of BJP. The others are from the camp of BJP leaders Sanjay Tandon and city BJP president Arun Sood.

Advertisement

While two are BJP district presidents — Satinder Singh Sidhu and Dr Naresh Panchal — Anil Masih is the BJP’s general secretary of Minority Morcha, Dharminder Saini is president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Chandigarh, and Amit Jindal is a member of the BJP finance committee.

Among the nominated councillors is Geeta Chauhan, who is said to be a social worker. She is the one who is a close aide of former BJP councillor Vinod Aggarwal and a resident of New Labour Colony, Manimajra. And others too owe allegiance to the BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party city president Prem Garg has termed the nomination of BJP workers as Councillors to Municipal Corporaton by the Administrator “unfortunate, unethical, illegal and murder of democracy”.

Advertisement

“The purpose of nominated councillors is to select people of eminence, having expertise in various fields like Medicine, Engineering, Enviornment etc, so that they bring their expertise to the house but definitely not to appoint political workers of the ruling party. Such nominations are otherwise also against the mandate of the voters of Chandigarh, who had voted Aam Aadmi Party to rule the MCC. First BJP scuttled the popular mandate by getting BJP councillor as Mayor by deceit and now by nominating BJP workers, having no eligibility, as nominated councillors,” Garg said.

He added, “AAP strongly protests the unethical move at the hands of the BJP by misusing the office of the Administrator for its nefarious designs to scuttle the voice of people of the city.”

The people of Chandigarh will teach BJP a lesson in 2024, just as shown in Panjab University elections by defeating all the ABVP candidates, Garg said.