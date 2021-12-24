Cong, AAP accuse BJP of distributing fake voter IDs

A DAY before the MC polls, two major political parties accused BJP workers for allegedly distributing over 150 fake voter ID cards to people in Sector 34, ward number 23 on Thursday. Congress and AAP leaders moved complaints to the State Election Commission (SEC) and to the DGP as well. The UT police lodged an FIR at PS 34 and started the investigation.

The Returning Officer, Harjeet Singh Sandhu, PCS, told SHO PS 34, Inspector Devinder Singh, to take the necessary legal action in this regard. RO Harjeet said, “Police officials told me that an FIR is being lodged. I have forwarded the complaints to the police for the investigation. I will seek the full report on the matter from the police tomorrow morning.” The incident took place around 12pm when a man in plain clothes carrying the cards was caught by the local residents. A video clip of the incident went viral. In the clip, the man states the name of a woman, who has been a local leader of BJP.

Sources said that the man was identified as Jeet. He admitted on camera that he was given the cards by one Anita Joshi with the direction to distribute these in the area. Jeet also disclosed that he is the relative of one of the BLOs Vasu. Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson Chandigarh Congress, said, “The police van did not come in time, but the BJP leaders including Arun Sood, Poonam Sharma and Dr Avinash came there along with many workers. They misbehaved with the residents and tried to snatch the fake voter IDs in order to destroy the evidence of their wrong doing. The residents resisted their attempts as the BJP leaders created unruly scenes. It is pertinent to mention here that the said Anita Joshi is the covering candidate for BJP candidate for ward no 23, Neha Arora. It has also come to our knowledge that the person is driver of above said Anita Joshi.”

When contacted, Neha Arora, said, “I am aware about the incident. First of all, the area BLO Vasu was not well. He coincidentally approached Anita Joshi, who is one of my supporters, for help. Anita Joshi sent her driver, Jeet, for his help in the distribution of voter ID cards in the locality. The cards were not fake. People intentionally thrashed Jeet who by that time handed over the cards to the first house in the locality. Later, our party leaders including election incharge Poonam Sharma and two others also reached. They were also assaulted. In Sector 34 police station, representatives of the SEC arrived. They declared that the voter cards were genuine. The viral video made by my rivals is incomplete. They did not make the video of BLO, Vasu, who was also present on the spot.”

Inspector Devinder had also claimed that the matter was sorted out but he did not pick the phone when RO Harjeet forwarded a complaint to him. BJP leaders also lodged a complaint alleging assault by the people, who caught the driver, Jeet, while distributing the voter cards in Sector 34. Poonam Sharma, BJP leader, along with two others got their medical examination from a government hospital. Police said that the complaint is under investigation.