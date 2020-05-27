Confusion still prevails, 357 passengers arrive in Chandigarh

A total of 357 domestic passengers arrived at the airport on different flights and 257 passengers departed from the airport till 6 pm. (Representational image) A total of 357 domestic passengers arrived at the airport on different flights and 257 passengers departed from the airport till 6 pm. (Representational image)

Confusion prevailed on day two at the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali after Chandigarh-Mumbai flight got cancelled. A total of 357 domestic passengers arrived at the airport on different flights and 257 passengers departed from the airport till 6 pm.

A statement issued by the airport said that “IndiGo flight from Mumbai was cancelled due to operational reasons, as intimated by the airline”.

Residents have been facing problems due to the confusion. Even on Monday, the first flight that came after two months, passengers remained in uncertainty as they received message of cancellation at 11.30 pm and then confirmation in the early hours. The flight had then taken off. But the same got cancelled on Tuesday.

Amit Sud, a Chandigarh resident, said there is a lot of uncertainty. “I was supposed to travel on May 29 to Mumbai and my office planned to book the flight accordingly. However, the travel agent advised them that due to uncertainty, we should wait for further clarification from the government,” he said.

He added, “Since the direct flight is not operational and due to the prevailing confusion, this morning I was advised to think of the possibility to fly out from Delhi.”

Coronavirus Explained Fewer cases in some states, but faster growth rate

Solidarity Trial: What progress has been made so far?

In gene linked to dementia, a correlation with severe Covid Click here for more

On Tuesday, as many as 64 passengers arrived on the IndiGo’s Delhi flight and 98 of them departed. On the IndiGo’s Bangalore flight, 100 passengers arrived and 30 departed. On Air India’s Delhi flight,,78 passengers arrived and 91 departed.

On Air Asia’s Bangalore flight, 108 passengers arrived and 22 departed.

16 out of 83 from abroad discharged

Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta stated that 83 people have returned from abroad, out of whom 16 have been discharged from hotels on completion of seven days’ stay and after they were tested negative. He also stated that 70 domestic flyers have arrived in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd