Confusion on day one of waste collection in southern sectors

Segregated waste collection by the MC has been a long pending project, as garbage collectors would organise protests whenever the topic was broached, fearing loss of livelihood. (Representational)

Waste collection system in southern sectors that kicked off on Monday was marred by confusion on day one.

Residents said that those who were not at home couldn’t get their waste lifted as helpers didn’t come at the doorstep to collect waste.

J P Yadav, president of Resident Welfare Association, Sector 37 A, said that “the door-to-door lifting of domestic waste by MC vehicle was started in Sector 37A but no helper was with the vehicle so those who were not at home their domestic waste could not be lifted”.

“The vehicle announced collection of waste. But since such an announcement was made for the first time, residents staying indoors may not have heard it. There were two vehicles plying in Sector 37A. It is suggested to keep one helper too in the vehicle for smooth running of the scheme and also to ensure that the waste is segregated and placed in the right compartment and no house is left,” Yadav said.

In Sector 46, no vehicle arrived for garbage collection.

“No vehicle from MC arrived for garbage collection today. There is a big gap in what MC says and what is being done on the ground,” said Kidar Nath Sharma, president, Sector 46 Residents Welfare Association.

Residents of Sector 38 West said that it was a day of confusion.

“It was a day of confusion probably due to assignment of vehicles to different areas. Waste was collected by old workers only. Hope MC vehicles will turn up tomorrow,” said Rajbir Singh Brar, president, Sector 38W Residents Welfare Association.

In some parts of Sector 47, informal waste collectors only came for waste collection.

“Existing informal waste collectors only came for waste pick-up. In the afternoon, MC vehicle came doing public announcements only. Most residents want the old system to continue,” said Sunita Sharma, president, Sector 47 Residents Welfare Association.

“Though a fleet of around 10 MC twin-bin waste collection vehicles kept moving around main road leading to Sector 46 area, none came to serve us in Sector 33,” said Kuljinder Singh Sra, general secretary, Sector 33 Residents Welfare Association.

In the morning, Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma flagged off the second phase of door-to-door waste collection through MC vehicles near Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38, Chandigarh.

The flag-off was done in the presence of K K Yadav, Commissioner, Arun Sood, former mayor and area councillor, Sorabh Arora, Joint Commissioner, Dr Amrit Warring, Medical Officer of Health, and other prominent people of the area.

The mayor said that in order to implement door-to-door collection of waste separately, i.e. wet and dry waste, the Municipal Corporation has deployed their own vehicles in the first phase from sectors 1 to 30 in the city, which have reduced the problem of mixed garbage collected at garbage plant.

He said that from Monday onwards the MC has deployed 70 more vehicles in southern sectors, including sectors 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 38 West, 46, 47 and 48, for door-to-door collection of waste through the use of partitioned vehicles, including three separate collection bins for wet, dry and domestic hazardous waste in each vehicle.

While sharing information about the door-to-door waste collection system through MC vehicles, K K Yadav, Commissioner, MC, said that these vehicles will carry the waste from households to the transfer stations, from where the waste is transported to the garbage plant in loaders.

All vehicles used in the collection and transportation system are monitored by a GPS-enabled tracking system. The GPS system is monitored by the monitoring cell. Any route deviations by particular drivers are penalised and multiple deviations are also grounds for termination, the Commissioner said.

In addition, 223 more vehicles will be deployed in a phased manner on a delivery basis throughout the city to collect segregated waste from households.

He said that Chandigarh has been divided into four zones and 26 wards. Each ward has on average 9,600 households and commercial establishments of the areas. In Chandigarh, waste is generated from various sources, including households, commercial areas and other institutions like RWAs, hospitals and hotels. The households or residential complexes are covered by the door-to-door collection system while the semi-bulk and bulk generators are covered by the bulk collection system.

With this facility, Chandigarh intends to ensure 100% coverage of wards through its door-to-door segregated collection system by deploying all the 390 additional vehicles, the Commissioner added.