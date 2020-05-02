Confusion about timings among Mohali shopkeepers

Shops being categorised in Mohali on Friday. (Express photo) Shops being categorised in Mohali on Friday. (Express photo)

Confusion prevailed in the district on Friday morning, as many shops were opened on account of the curfew relaxation directives issued by the district administration on Thursday.

Some shops remained open even after 11 am- the stipulated time decided by the administration to shut the shops.

The administration on Thursday had announced some relaxation to open shops from 7 am to 11 am, in adherence to the even-odd formula.

In Zirakpur, many shops were open till 1 pm. The shopkeepers said that they were not aware about the timings and the workings of the odd-even formula for opening the shops.

The administration has ordered that past 11 am, grocery shop owners should undertake door-to-door deliveries as usual.

