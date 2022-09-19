Conduct panchayat polls by November 30: Haryana to SEC

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday a proposal has been sent to the state election commission to conduct elections of panchayati raj institutions by November 30.

Three days ago, the state election commission had expressed its inability to hold polls before September 30 this year stating the state government has not supplied requisite information even up to till now. It is believed that the state government was keen to implement the quota for Backward Classes-A before holding the panchayat polls.

In Sirsa, Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said that some people had gone to court regarding the reservation of Backward Classes-A and 50 per cent reservation of women in the panchayat elections. The Chief Minister said: “Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the state government had set up a Commission to determine reservation in panchayati raj elections for Backward Classes-A. After the report of the Commission, the state government has issued an ordinance, which has been approved by the governor.”

Manohar Lal Khattar further said: “Reservation work regarding delimitation of wards (wardbandi) is under process. In the coming days, orders will be issued to the deputy commissioners to give ward wise reservations. The deputy commissioners have to complete this task in a week. Elections will be held after the completion of aforesaid works.”

According to the CM, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for group-C government jobs will be conducted in November this year. The second level of this test will be conducted after the CET.

“After the directions of the central government to reduce VAT on petroleum products to reduce inflation, the Haryana government has reduced the rates of VAT on petrol and diesel twice,” he said adding Haryana has been imposing less VAT as compared to neighbouring states.

Woman will get the income received from her share of land

Advertisement

A case of a woman also came to the notice of the Chief Minister during the Jan Samvad programme in Sirsa in which a woman Surjit Kaur told that before the death of her husband, the couple had given ownership of 27 acres of land to their three sons. She said: “Now my sons are not even giving me money to survive.” In such a situation, the Chief Minister directed that the ownership cannot be changed, but the woman will be given the income of one-fourth of the 27 acres of land.

Continuation of Jan-Samwad programmes in the state

The CM said that the process of organising Jan-Samvad programmes will continue. Earlier, Jan-Samvad programmes have been organized in Rohtak and Karnal. This was the third programme in Sirsa. To hear the grievances of the public, the deputy commissioners have also been directed to address the public grievances from 11 am to 1 pm every day in the respective districts.