Conduct audit of illegal deployment of gunmen, Randhawa tells top cops

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday directed all the zonal IGs/DIGs to conduct personal audit of unauthorized deployment of gunmen on duty from the police battalions/police stations and submit a report in this regard by November 25. Randhawa also ordered that no police officer and the employee would leave their area of jurisdiction without permission from the supervising officer. The violation of this order would attract strict disciplinary action, he said.

In a press communiqué issued here on Tuesday, Randhawa said that it had come to his notice that “gunmen are deployed in an unauthorised manner from the police battalions/police stations”. Describing it as a serious matter, he said that “similarly, the police officers/personnel leave their jurisdictional zones which would not be tolerated as the police are disciplined force”.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Verma has issued written directions with regard to “the serious note taken by the Deputy Chief Minister on both the matters”. The ACS has written to all the IGs/DIGs regarding unauthorised deploying of gunmen from the police stations/battalions and directed them to conduct manpower audit of minimum two police stations from amongst the area under their jurisdiction and submit report by November 25.

Likewise, the ACS has also written to the DGP, all the Police Commissioners and the SSPs in the matter of not allowing the police officers/personnel to leave without permission their areas of jurisdiction.

Randhawa also directed police to take all measures to avert any kind of terror activity in the state ahead of elections.

He was at Bhogpur Sugar Mill on Tuesday where he kickstarted the cane-crushing season and laid foundation stones of two major projects, including 15 MW electricity generation plant and bio CNG plant.

The deputy CM, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, said that the 15 MW power generation plant would be immensely beneficial to ensure proper utilisation of stubble, thus paving a way to providing crop residue management solution at a larger scale. He added that the plant would cater to the needs of farmers hailing within the radius of 20km from the standpoint of stubble management. He said that during the current season, electricity worth Rs 16 crore would be sold out by this plant and that would further help add to the income of the mill.

He also laid the foundation stone of a CNG-based bio gas plant here at the cost of Rs. 30 crore which would produce four tonne of bio CNG daily with an average consumption of crop residue up to 100 tonne on a daily basis. He also directed the officials to ensure supply of bio CNG through pipelines in the nearby vicinity. He announced that the capacity of this mill would be further increased to 5,000 tonne/day from the existing capacity of 3,000 tonne/day.