Condolence meetings in Haryana to recall farmers’ ‘sacrifice’

CONDOLENCE MEETINGS were held in different villages and towns of Haryana on Sunday to pay tribute to protesting farmers who lost their lives amid the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws since November 26.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Chaudhary Joginder Ghasi Ram Nain said as many as 28 farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who were part of the protests, have lost their lives since November 26. “Six are from Haryana while remaining 22 belong to different parts of Punjab. They died because of cold wave, illness or in road accidents,” says Nain, who belongs to Jind district of Haryana.

In a condolence meeting held at Chhan village of Hisar district, the villagers also remembered their sarpanch’s husband Ram Mehar. Mehar, who had been participating in the protests against the farm laws in the village, had died in a road accident in Rohtak district when farmers were going to Tikri border.

In another meeting held in Ujhana village of Jind district, the villagers recalled Kitab Singh Chahal, who had died due to cardiac arrest. Similarly, condolence meetings were held in Tohana, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani’s Dhani Ramjas and Bidhwan villages. In Badwa village of Bhiwani district, former MLA Om Prakash Gera addressed the condolence meeting.

A farmer leader from Charkhi Dadri Jagbir Ghasola said the sacrifice of these farmers has fueled the agitation further as emotions are running high. “The farmers in our area have now started a campaign to collect ration for the agitators sitting on Tikri border. A rath like vehicle has been specially designed to request the farmers to join the agitation and contribute ration. Till the demands are met, the protests will keep spreading further,” he added.

