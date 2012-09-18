Conditional nod for project on River Beas

An Environment Ministry panel has recommended conditional nod for a hydro-electric power project located on River Beas in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The Expert Appraisal Committee for River Valley and Hydro Power Projects (EAC) has recommended environment clearance for Dhaulasidh Project subject to submission of the updated avi-fauna list,an environment ministry official told PTI.

The EAC,which considered the project that has a generation potential of 66 MW,had felt that an expert in the field should conduct a study about the possible impact on the bird species found in the region.

If the final clearance is given to the Rs 500 crore project,the SJVN Ltd – a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh  can execute it,the official said.

The project has a small live storage that would be utilised for peaking power during the lean season.

The Dhaulasidh project design holds potential of generating 264.59 million units of electric energy each year.

