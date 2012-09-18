Follow Us:
Conditional nod for project on River Beas

An Environment Ministry panel has recommended conditional nod for a hydro-electric power project located on River Beas in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Published: September 18, 2012
The Expert Appraisal Committee for River Valley and Hydro Power Projects (EAC) has recommended environment clearance for Dhaulasidh Project subject to submission of the updated avi-fauna list,an environment ministry official told PTI.

The EAC,which considered the project that has a generation potential of 66 MW,had felt that an expert in the field should conduct a study about the possible impact on the bird species found in the region.

If the final clearance is given to the Rs 500 crore project,the SJVN Ltd – a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh  can execute it,the official said.

The project has a small live storage that would be utilised for peaking power during the lean season.

The Dhaulasidh project design holds potential of generating 264.59 million units of electric energy each year.

