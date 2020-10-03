Condemning Uttar Pradesh govt’s handling of Hathras case, P’kula Cong writes to President

The letter said: “The incident was heinous but the action of the state government in handling the entire issue was more heinous and against Hindu rituals and rites.”

Members of the Panchkula Congress on Friday registered their protest against the Hathras incident as well as the “manhandling” of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday.

The members also submitted a memorandum to the President via the deputy commissioner seeking justice for the victim and demanded dismissal of the UP government on account of “failure of state machinery”.

The letter was submitted to the DC after a small procession by members of Panchkula Congress including the Mahila Congress’ national coordinator Ranjeeta Mehta, former Mayor Upinder kaur Ahluwalia, former Mayor Ravindar Rawal and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan.

On the detention of their party leaders, the letter stated: “They (Rahul and Priyanka) were not only stopped on way but also manhandled by police administration of UP violating all rules/protocols meant for such senior leaders of main opposition party of India.”

The letter has alleged a “complete deterioration of law and order in the state” and has demanded that President’s rule be imposed in Uttar Pradesh “to protect human lives and dignity of the residents of the state”.

