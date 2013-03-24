Concession,quota for parents of martyrs in trains

On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh,Raj Guru and Sukhdev,the Union Minister for Railways announced reservation for the parents of martyrs in the express trains. The announcement was made at the wreath laying ceremony at the Martyrs Column,which bears the names of all the martyrs from Chandigarh,at the Terraced Garden,Sector 33.

There has been some kind of a discrepancy in the railway facilities provided to the family of the martyrs. I had said this in the railway budget that the parents of those who attained martyrdom at an early age,should be given concessional travel facilities and so they will be, Bansal added.

Also,the renewal period of rail passes,which was earlier one year,has been increased to three years for the families of war heroes.

Bansal also said that the Paramvir Chakra awardees have been entitled,in tune with the position which they held,the first class and executive seats in Shatabdi Express,Jan Shatabdi Express,Duronto Express and Rajdhani Express.

Bansal also said that there are many retired officers living in the far-off areas. Renewal of railway passes become cumbersome when they have to visit the nearby DRM office. We are finding out a way in which they need not come to the officer and their work is done, said Bansal.

Talking about the Martyrs Column erected at the Terraced Garden,Sector 33,Bansal said,Two years ago when the corporation had established the Martyrs Column,I always wanted to visit. I feel that it is my duty to remember those who laid their lives for our freedom.

Bansal said that this effort made by the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh is in continuation with a Martyrs Column erected at the Leisure Valley and in the DAV college.

It was felt that in Chandigarh there are many martyrs who have been forgotten. So we decided to have martyrs pillars so that they are remembered, Bansal said.

Chandigarhs Mayor,Subhash Chawla said,This is our salute to the mothers and sisters who had given the encouragement to our martyrs. They are the reason for our freedom. This column has come up by the efforts of our war heroes,Brigadier (retd) KS Chandpuri and Major (retd) DS Sandhu.

