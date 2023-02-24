Computer teachers to organise rally in Jalandhar on Feb 26 to meet their demands

The computer teachers of Punjab government schools will hold a rally in Jalandhar on February 26 to meet their long-pending demands.

They are demanding to bring them under Punjab Government Service Rule, implement 6th pay commission and merge them with the education department directly, instead of keeping them under Punjab Information & Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES), which is also a Punjab government body. A zoom meeting was held in this regard under the leadership of Baljinder Singh Fatehpur, the state president of the Computer Teachers’ Union Punjab. Teachers said that the government has been dodging them over their demands ever since they were recruited in 2017. There are around 7,100 computer teachers as the government had introduced computer subject in the schools that year.

All the district presidents and state committee members decided that while protesting against the Punjab government, at first they will protest in the markets of Jalandhar and distribute pamphlets regarding government assurances given to them from time to time to expose the government and education minister.

The union’s senior vice-president Harjit Singh Sandhu, vice-president Anil Airi, vice-president Ekamaukar Singh and vice-president Sikandar Singh also took part in the zoom meeting. They said that even after holding several meetings with Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the legitimate and pending demands of computer teachers haven’t been resolved.

They said that Bains – through the Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab, social media and various forums of Aam Aadmi Party – had promised “to meet all our demands last Diwali”, but the promise has remained on paper only.

The state patron of the association, Gurwinder Singh Tarn Taran, accused the Punjab government of adopting indifferent attitude toward teachers who have already passed away. “More than 100 computer teachers had died in the past 15 years and the government has neither given any financial support to their families nor given jobs to their dependents after their death. They are forced to live a miserable life in this rising inflation,” he said.

Parminder Singh Ghuman and Harpreet Singh, both general secretaries, said that in July 2011, the Punjab government had regularised the services of computer teachers under Punjab Civil Services Rules under the PICTES, but till date, no benefits of regularisation have been given to computer teachers including benefits as per recommendations of the 6th pay commission, while all other employees of Punjab government have been brought under the 6th pay commission.