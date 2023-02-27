Computer teachers protest over demands, want to meet CM, regularisation of service

Under the leadership of state president of Computer Teachers Union Punjab Baljinder Singh Fatehpur, thousands of computer teachers gathered outside District Administrative Complex (DAC), Jalandhar, on Sunday and protested against the Punjab government.

They said that their demands are pending of the past 17 years and the government is doing nothing to keep the promises. The raised slogans against the Punjab government and warned of a massive protest if their meeting with CM Bhagwant Maan was not held within a week.

The teachers first marched towards the markets of BMC Chowk, Namdev Chowk, Corporation Chowk and Shastri Chowk and distributed pamphlets highlighting the false promises made to them by the government. They then blocked Bhagwan Balmik Chowk.

Meanwhile, administrative officials from Jalandhar and MLA Raman Arora assured that they will be given time to meet the CM in a day or two, following which, they called off their protest.

As part of their demands, they want to be included under the Punjab education department directly, they also seek benefits of Punjab service rules, regularisation of service and implementation of sixth pay commission. They said that are being meted out with step-motherly treatment and the families of teachers who died during service were neither compensated or given jobs.