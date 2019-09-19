Computer cell of Chandigarh traffic police flooded with posts about violations

The computer cell of the UT traffic police is getting flooded with pictures, video clips and screenshots of two-wheeler riders and motorists purportedly violating traffic norms on the roads.

However, most of these pictures are rejected as they do not mention the time, date or the exact place of the traffic violation.

Meanwhile, the twitter account of SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand has also been receiving pictures of traffic violations, but the SSP (traffic) recommended the traffic police that challans be issued after examining the authenticity of the posts.

Sources said that since September 5, there has been a flood of pictures and clips on the different mediums used by the UT traffic police, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter account.

A police officer said, “Earlier, we received an average of 25 to 30 pictures but these days we are receiving at least 50 pictures. However, before issuing the traffic violation slip, we examine the authenticity of the posts.”

He added, “At many occasions, pictures posted were of other cities or old pictures, against which action was taken. Many pictures were also without date, time or exact location.”

The computer cell, which is connected to the challaning branch, is situated at Traffic Police Lines in Sector 29. The cell has

direct access to Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

The UT traffic police are also using social media platforms to spread awareness about traffic rules and regulations.