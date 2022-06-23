Complex cardiac operation beamed live from PGIMER

THE Advanced Cardiac Centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh, successfully relayed the live operation of a complex case of coronary angioplasty at the annual conference of the National Interventional Council of India held last week in Ahmedabad. The conference was attended by about 1,500 interventional cardiologists from India and abroad.

This challenging case was performed by a team of experts from the Department of Cardiology, PGI, under the supervision and guidance of Professor Rajesh Vijayvergiya.

Speaking about the case, Prof Vijayvergiya said that this was the case of an elderly 78-year-old patient, who had undergone successful angioplasty for ongoing chest pain and discomfort. The peculiarity of the case was that he had high-grade, severe deposition of calcium in the coronary arteries, which required an advanced treatment in the form of rotabalation and Intra-Vascular Lithotripsy along with intravascular imaging.