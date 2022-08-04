Complete probe in NDPS cases within 180 days: HC to DGPs

August 4, 2022 2:58:11 am
Disposing of a petition seeking default bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court while granting interim bail to the petitioner has directed the DGP of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to ensure that all the investigating officers (IO) probing NDPS cases complete investigation within 180 days and submit the final report.
The HC granted interim bail to the petitioner only for a period of three months. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur.
The petition was filed by Jaswinder Singh, who had challenged an order by a Fatehabad court which rejected his default bail plea in the NDPS case.
For the uninitiated, a default bail is a right to bail that accrues when police fail to complete investigation within a specified period in respect of a person in judicial custody.
A case is said to be disposed of when the trial or proceedings in the case have been completed and the court has given its final order.
Jaswinder Singh was arrested on September 24, 2020, by a team of the Sadar Tohana police station, Fatehabad, under Sections 22-C, 27-A of the NDPS Act, 1985. The IO concerned filed a report on December 24, 2020, before the court, but did not append the report of the FSL concerned.
Parminder Sekhon, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that since the report filed by the IO was legally defective, the petitioner was entitled to default bail. But as his application for default bail was turned down by the Fatehabad court, the petitioner is seeking (in the HC plea) to quash the Fatehabad court order.
The HC directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana, and the administration of Chandigarh to constitute a steering committee, headed by an officer not less than the rank of secretary, for not only drawing statistics regarding “heaviness of dockets at the FSLs concerned” but also quarterly garner statistics on the volume of work pending at the laboratories. Also, the committee must ensure that chemical analysts working at these FSLs give their “opinions promptly” on the stuff sent to them for examination.
