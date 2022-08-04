scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Complete probe in NDPS cases within 180 days: HC to DGPs

The HC directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana, and the administration of Chandigarh to constitute a steering committee, headed by an officer not less than the rank of secretary, for not only drawing statistics regarding “heaviness of dockets at the FSLs concerned” but also quarterly garner statistics on the volume of work pending at the laboratories.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
August 4, 2022 2:58:11 am
Parminder Sekhon, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that since the report filed by the IO was legally defective, the petitioner was entitled to default bail.(File Photo)

Disposing of a petition seeking default bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court while granting interim bail to the petitioner has directed the DGP of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to ensure that all the investigating officers (IO) probing NDPS cases complete investigation within 180 days and submit the final report.

The HC granted interim bail to the petitioner only for a period of three months. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur.

The petition was filed by Jaswinder Singh, who had challenged an order by a Fatehabad court which rejected his default bail plea in the NDPS case.

For the uninitiated, a default bail is a right to bail that accrues when police fail to complete investigation within a specified period in respect of a person in judicial custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

A case is said to be disposed of when the trial or proceedings in the case have been completed and the court has given its final order.

Jaswinder Singh was arrested on September 24, 2020, by a team of the Sadar Tohana police station, Fatehabad, under Sections 22-C, 27-A of the NDPS Act, 1985. The IO concerned filed a report on December 24, 2020, before the court, but did not append the report of the FSL concerned.

Parminder Sekhon, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that since the report filed by the IO was legally defective, the petitioner was entitled to default bail. But as his application for default bail was turned down by the Fatehabad court, the petitioner is seeking (in the HC plea) to quash the Fatehabad court order.

More from Chandigarh

The HC directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana, and the administration of Chandigarh to constitute a steering committee, headed by an officer not less than the rank of secretary, for not only drawing statistics regarding “heaviness of dockets at the FSLs concerned” but also quarterly garner statistics on the volume of work pending at the laboratories. Also, the committee must ensure that chemical analysts working at these FSLs give their “opinions promptly” on the stuff sent to them for examination.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:58:11 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement