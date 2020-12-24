Complaints pour in as Chandigarh civic body vehicles arrive for waste collection

Garbage segregation vans during Garbage collection work in Chandigarh . Express photo

The Municipal Corporation’s waste collection in sectors 1 to 30 faced teething problems on Wednesday. While some residents complained that they had to run to MC vehicle located far away to dispose of waste, some said that no waste was collected from their areas.

Residents said that the garbage vehicle came to their lane and stopped but did not pick up the garbage from their doorstep.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that the system has to be streamlined. “The residents’ WhatsApp groups were full of grievances as either the vehicle didn’t come or asked residents to come and dispose of the waste in the twin bin. No one has the time to keep waiting for the vehicle and quickly rush,” Babla said.

The residents said that announcements through public address system were being made that waste collection vehicle had come, and people ran towards the vehicle to dispose of waste thinking that the vehicle will move to the other locality.

“What about those elderly who reside on upper floors? Not everyone has a helper who will wait for public announcement and then rush with the waste. MC people should ask residents to keep bins outside and then collect it on their own,” said Vinod Vashisht, resident of Sector 22.

What problems were faced and where

Sector 8:

Though a vehicle came on Tuesday and had requested people to put garbage themselves, today no MCC vehicle came for waste pick-up.

R S Gill, president, RWA

Sector 27:

Today our old informal waste collectors accompanied MCC vehicles and collected door-to-door garbage.

Shikha Nijhawan, executive member, RWA

Sector 29:

We were asked to put the domestic waste into the MC vehicles ourselves. Not feasible for all households.

Harish Chabbra, secretary, RWA

Sector 24:

Garbage was picked by the old informal collectors only, though MC vehicle came for just announcement.

S S Lehri, president, RWA

Sector 18:

We were asked to put the domestic waste into the MC vehicles. It’s impracticable.

Sunil Chopra, president, RWA

Sector 22:

MC vehicle came in some parts of the sector with a couple of helpers. Helpers picked waste from all those who requested them to pick their waste. Those residents who were not present, their houses were skipped without lifting of garbage. In some other parts of the sector, usual informal waste collectors came.

Vinod Vashisht, president, Government Houses RWS, Sector 22

HOW SYSTEM WORKS

These vehicles will carry the waste from households to the transfer stations, from where the waste is transported to the garbage plant in loaders.

All vehicles used in the collection and transportation system are monitored by a GPS-enabled tracking system. The GPS system is constantly monitored by the monitoring cell. Any route deviations by particular drivers are penalised and multiple deviations is also grounds for termination.

Segregated waste- wet, dry and hazardous waste- will be collected through newly deployed vehicles on a daily basis, which will run on the streets of sectors 1 to 30, Chandigarh. In addition, 293 more vehicles will be deployed in a phased manner on delivery bases throughout the city.

Chandigarh has been divided into four zones and 26 wards. Each ward has on average 9,600 households and commercial establishments of the areas. In Chandigarh, waste is generated from various sources, including households, commercial areas and other institutions like RWAs, hospitals etc.

