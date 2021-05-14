Complaint against Haryana Inforomation Commissioner for ‘derogatory’ tweet on lawyers

Lt Gen Singh later deleted his tweet and expressed regrets saying his remark had been misunderstood. (Reuters File)

A complaint has been lodged with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana by a city advocate practising in Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking suitable action against Haryana Information Commissioner Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd) for tweeting ‘derogatory’ terms for lawyers.

Lt Gen KJ Singh had tweeted earlier in the day that “lawyers and ideology (ethics) are mutually exclusive please”. He was responding to a tweet by ex-Major Surendra Poonia who had pointed out that the main accused in the case of alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators was being represented in court by Abhishek Manu Singhvi who is also a Congress leader.

Taking umbrage over the tweet, advocate Gurinder Singh Dhillon has filed a complaint with the bar council stating that Lt Gen KJ Singh has cast aspersions on legal professionals who are duty-bound to provide legal aid to anyone who approaches them and there is nothing unethical in this.

He added that such comments are not expected from an Information Commissioner who holds a constitutional post.

Lt Gen Singh later deleted his tweet and expressed regrets saying his remark had been misunderstood.

“Tweet regarding lawyers, taken out of context. It was comment on tweet implying that lawyers should use criteria of ideology. Comment implied that lawyers have two take briefs & not link it to their own sense of ethics or party ideology. It was misunderstood, hence deleted and regretted,” he tweeted.