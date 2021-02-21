Chandigarh: Complainant turns out to be main accused in Rs 1L snatching case, two held

During interrogation, it was found that Gurpreet Singh, who was the complainant in the case, had planned the robbery.

Mohali district police solved a case of alleged snatching of Rs one lakh with the arrest of two persons, including the complainant who had planned the “robbery”.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said complainant Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Jawaharpur village, who worked as a driver of a pick-up van in Krypton Polymer Company had informed the police that two days ago he went to GB Enterprises factory at Ghataur village on Kharar-Kurali road on his vehicle where he had received a payment of Rs one lakh.

Accused Gurpreet had further told the police that while he was returning to Derabassi through Landran-Banur road, at around 1:45 pm after reaching Dairi, three unidentified persons in swift car stopped him, smashed the car’s windows with iron rods and took him out, threatening him by showing weapons.

He had said in the complaint that the accused took the cash kept in the dashboard of the Mahindra pick-up, his mobile phone and car keys, and fled.

However, during interrogation, it was found that Gurpreet Singh had planned the robbery.

Police officials said that a year ago, Gurpreet Singh had bought a new car and was fond of travelling. However, he could not afford to pay the car loan’s installments due to which he had planned the robbery, along with co-accused Maninder Singh alias Gabbar.

“As per the plan, on his way back from Ghataur village, Gurpreet Singh called Maninder and asked him to come near Derri. On reaching Derri, Gurpreet handed over the payment of Rs one lakh to Maninder and sent him away. Subsequently, he broke the car’s window and called his employer, narrating him a false incident. He gave false information to the police and also got a case registered against unidentified persons,” said the police.