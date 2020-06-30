Complainant to record statement on July 23, case deferred for preliminary evidence

The criminal complaint against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited has been filed by General Secretary of National Consumer Welfare Council at Chandigarh, Bikramjit Singh Brar, seeking a case against both Baba Ramdev and the ayurvedic firm. The criminal complaint against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited has been filed by General Secretary of National Consumer Welfare Council at Chandigarh, Bikramjit Singh Brar, seeking a case against both Baba Ramdev and the ayurvedic firm.

The Chandigarh District Court on Monday fixed the hearing of the criminal complaint against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited, for preliminary evidence.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Sanjay heard the case on Monday and scheduled the next hearing of the case on July 23.

The complainant and the witness have been asked to record their statements pertaining to the matter in the court, on the next scheduled date.

The criminal complaint against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited has been filed by General Secretary of National Consumer Welfare Council at Chandigarh, Bikramjit Singh Brar, seeking a case against both Baba Ramdev and the ayurvedic firm under the Sections 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code, and section 4 of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954.

The complaint, through his counsel advocate Navjit Brar, had alleged that with the dubious claim of having found an ayurvedic cure for COVID-19 and advertising the kit, the duo purportedly concocted to treat the patients without official permission.

The complaint said, Baba Ramdev and the ayurvedic firm have tried to play with the life of millions of patients.

It alleged that the act of Baba Ramdev would cost the life of millions who put blind trust on ‘Patanjali Ayurved’ as a

leading herbal products’ manufacturer.

Meanwhile, advocate Navjit Brar registered a complaint with the Chandigarh police regarding two suspicious motorcycle occupants who were roaming outside his residence at Sector 18 in Chandigarh.

Brar allegedly told the police that the miscreants ran away after ringing the door bell of his house. The police is probing the complaint.

