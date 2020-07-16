Complainant moves plea at CBI court to consider deemed sanction against inspector

Bisht is complainant in the graft case against S-I Mohan Singh, who allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from him to drop the names of three of his employees from an FIR regarding attempt to murder, on directions of then SHO PS 31 Jaswinder Kaur. Bisht is complainant in the graft case against S-I Mohan Singh, who allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from him to drop the names of three of his employees from an FIR regarding attempt to murder, on directions of then SHO PS 31 Jaswinder Kaur.

A complainant and witness in the 2017 graft case, Prem Singh Bisht, submitted an application at the Chandigarh CBI court, urging it to consider the deemed sanction against accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur of Chandigarh Police.

Bisht moved the application in the special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, following which the court issued a notice to the CBI to file its reply on July 17.

Bisht is the complainant in the graft case against S-I Mohan Singh, who allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from him to drop the names of three of his employees from an FIR regarding attempt to murder, on directions of the then SHO PS 31 Jaswinder Kaur.

The CBI held Mohan Singh in 2017 while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Prem Singh Bisht, from the Sector 31 market.

Earlier, the CBI had non-chargesheeted Jaswinder Kaur, but later on the plea of Bisht, CBI court asked the SSP for the status report for grant of prosecution sanction against Kaur.

In his fresh application at CBI court, Bisht stated that the CBI court had taken cognizance against Jaswinder Kaur and forwarded the matter for grant of sanction for prosecution on February 13, but now five months have passed and yet the competent sanctioning authority has not taken any decision upon the grant of sanction for prosecution.

In his application, Bisht cited a Supreme Court judgement titled Dr Subramanian Swamy versus Dr Manmohan Singh and others, wherein the Supreme Court had held, ‘all proposals for sanction placed before any sanctioning authority, empowered to grant sanction for the prosecution of a public servant under section 19 of the PC Act must be decided within the period of three months of the receipt of the proposal by the concerned authority, and at the end of the extended period of time limit, if no decision is taken, sanction will be deemed to have been granted to the proposal for prosecution and the prosecuting agency or the private complainant will proceed to file chargesheet/complaint in the court to proceed to file chargesheet/complaint in the court to commence prosecution within 15 days of the expiry of the aforesaid mentioned time limit.’

Bisht, thus, pleaded that the deemed sanction may be taken against Jaswinder Kaur and she may be summoned as accused in the 2017 graft case.

Meanwhile, the CBI Court also scheduled the hearing for the status report sought from the Chandigarh Police, regarding the sanction for prosecution against Kaur.

Bisht’s plea for security, regular patrolling by police granted

Prem Bisht had moved a plea seeking security, as he is the complaint in the CBI graft case against Chandigarh Police official.

To consider the plea, a committee comprising Paramjeet Singh, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh Court, Nilambari Jagdale SSP Chandigarh Police, and Rajinder Singh, District Attorney Chandigarh held a meeting, wherein it was concluded that the witness will have to depose against the police officials and to ward of any undue pressure from any quarter, limited security needs to be provided at the time of deposition.

After considering the plea, the competent authority stated that regular patrolling of the house of the witness is required to be conducted by the officials of Derabassi police station, as the complainant, Bisht, resides under the jurisdiction of Derbassi police station, and further the Chandigarh Police will need to provide an escort to and from the Court on the days when Bisht will be appear as a witness before the CBI Court Chandigarh.

However, not satisfied with the grant of authority for limited security, Bisht stated that he will appeal against the security granted, as he wants personal security as well.

