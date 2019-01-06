Complainant didn’t remove his cap, so we didn’t get any cue: CBI officer on SI escape

CBI COMPLAINANT Sita Ram had forgotten to remove his cap from the head after handing over a bribe of Rs 10,000 to SI Rajbir Singh, which was a signal for CBI personnel confirming that the bribe was accepted by the accused policeman, a CBI officer, who is a member of the raiding team, said.

The officer said, “As CBI personnel did not receive the signal, one of them, Inspector Subhash Chander, went ahead and observed that money was already accepted by SI Rajbir Singh, who was sitting in his car. As Inspector Subhash Chander tried to take away the car keys, Rajbir Singh pressed the accelerator and tried to run over other CBI personnel, who were standing in front. We lodged a formal complaint against Rajbir Singh and the local police today registered a case of attempt to murder against him.” The CBI recovered the car in which SI Rajbir had escaped.

The FIR under Section 307 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 police station on the complaint of CBI Inspector S S Rathore, who was heading the trap team.

Although Sita Ram, a resident of Hallomajra, declined to make any comment, one of his relatives said, “Sita Ram forgot to follow the instructions of CBI officers. SI Rajbir Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 from Sita Ram for not arresting his employee, Shatrudhan, in a theft case. Sita Ram had paid Rs 5,000 earlier and he had taken Rs 10,000 from a local financier.”

SI Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sector 46, is still absconding and CBI along with two teams of Chandigarh Police personnel are raiding different locations, including the native place of SI Rajbir Singh in Sonipat district in Haryana, for nabbing him.

The role of Inspector Gurjitt Kaur, SHO of Sector 31 police station, who was transferred to Police Lines in Sector 26 on Friday, is also under the scanner of CBI as complainant Sita Ram stated in his complaint that bribe of Rs 15,000 was being demanded from him by SI Rajbir Singh at her behest.

The CBI also concluded in its subsequent verification of Sita Ram’s complaint that “a regular case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, be registered against SI Rajbir Singh. The role of Gurjit Kaur, Station House Officer of Sector 31 police station, may be looked into during investigation”.

The CBI FIR against SI Rajvir Singh, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, says, “SI Rajbir Singh called Sita Ram at PS 31 on December 28 and took him in the office of SHO Gurjit Kaur. SI Rajbir Singh told in the room that Sita Ram is ready to pay the bribe.” When contacted, Inspector Gurjit Kaur said, “I will reply at an appropriate time.”