2017 Graft Case: Complainant alleges being threatened by 3 SHOs of Chandigarh, submits plea at CBI court

A complainant and witness in the 2017 graft case, Prem Singh Bisht, has submitted an application at the Chandigarh CBI court alleging that he is being threatened by three SHOs of the Chandigarh Police force to turn hostile in court against Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, another SHO of Manimajra Police Station.

Bisht has moved the application in the special CBI court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The court has scheduled hearing of the matter for Monday, June 29.

As per records, Bisht is the complainant in the graft case against SI Mohan Singh who allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from him to drop the names of three of his employees from an FIR registered for an attempt to murder, on directions of the then SHO PS 31, Jaswinder Kaur.

The CBI had held Mohan Singh in 2017 while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Prem Singh Bisht, from the Sector 31 market. The CBI though had non chargesheeted Jaswinder Kaur, but later on the plea of Bisht, the CBI court had asked the SSP for a status report for grant of prosecution sanction against Kaur.

It is pertinent to mention that Bisht, a resident of Manimajra, has a tainted past and a known figure in the circle of Chandigarh police and jail administration. Bisht was convicted in a case of kidnapping for ransom in 2009 and stayed in Model Burail Jail till his release, when a compromise took place between him and the complainant in 2015. After being released from jail, Bisht was once again arrested in connection with a scam of Rs 4 crore in the treasury department of the Chandigarh administration in May, 2016. Interestingly, during the course of investigation, Chandigarh police came to know that during his jail term in Model Burail jail, Bisht was assigned the job of computer operator and one of the jail’s computer set was also instrumental in the scam.

In his fresh application in the court, Bisht has alleged that he and his business partner, Samdarsh Kumar alias Joseph, who are witnesses in the graft case had been getting threats from Rajdeep Singh (SHO PS 31), Jaswinder Kaur (SHO PS Manimajra), and Constable Ashok (PS 31), to turn hostile in the graft case against Jaswinder Kaur or submit an affidavit in the favour of Jaswinder Kaur, otherwise he and Samdarsh will be falsely implicated in an NDPS case.

“We did not withdraw the application against SHO Jaswinder Kaur, so SHO Rajdeep, SHO Jaswinder Kaur, SHO Baldev Singh, PS 34, Chandigarh and SHO Amanjot Singh, PS 39 Chandigarh, threatened to plant a fabricated case against Samdarsh Kumar alias Joseph,” read the complaint. Bisht has further alleged that on June 17, 2020, SHO Baldev Kumar of PS 34, had been trying to find Samdarsh Kumar at Zirakpur but could not find him, and later SHO Rajdeep of PS 31 called Samdarsh on his WhatsApp number and told him that SHOs Baldev and Amanjot are going to arrest him in some case, because of Jaswinder Kaur matter.

Bisht alleged that Samdarsh, and his two other friends, Sunil and Dharminder went to meet SHO Amanjot at Sector 34, Chandigarh, where Samdarsh was taken to Ramdarbar in a car by a constable, from where police teams took him to PS 34. It has also been alleged that at PS 34, the SHO tortured him and kept him for the entire night. He was then taken to PS 39, where he was booked in an NDPS and Arms Act case on June 19, 2020. Bisht thus pleaded in the court, “…my life is in danger from Chandigarh Police because entire police wants to plant me in a false case. I can also be physically attacked through some people. Thus I should be provided security and the investigation of this case be marked to CBI for fair investigation…”

Bisht has sought directions for preserving the phone records and the CCTV footages of the concerned police officials.

