Chandigarh: Company that recarpets roads has won bid for lifting waste for Rs 48L

Garbage dumped near Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Which is the company that will lift and shift waste across the wall for Rs 48 lakh? It’s Kher Constructions that actually enjoys the lion’s share and has been a favourite for recarpeting roads in Chandigarh. The company that has been allotted the tender to ‘technically’ transport waste from garbage processing plant to the dumping ground (almost across the wall) is the one that is actually tasked with recarpeting city roads.

On Friday, the agenda item of Kher Constructions Private Limited was placed before the Finance and Contract Committee, which approved it in the evening.

One of the key directors of the company, Yogesh Kher, said, “Yes, I also made a bid for this work and have been given the go-ahead for lifting garbage.” Asked if their company, known for road recarpeting work, has ever done this new work, he said, “We have done earth work also apart from recarpeting. Since those machines required for the waste lifting are with us as excavation has to be done, we made the bid.”

The documents accessed by The Indian Express show that of the Rs 33 crore work for road recarpeting being done, the Kher Constructions enjoys the lion’s share and is doing work worth Rs 21.08 crore. The remaining companies have not been given work worth more than Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore for road recarpeting.

Of this, M/S Sutluj Construction is doing work worth Rs 1.20 crore while M/S NH Construction is carrying out recarpeting work of Rs 6.10 crore. M/S JB Infrastructure is doing the work for Rs 1.75 crore, Bindra Associates is doing it for Rs 1.75 crore and Bindra Developers is doing it for Rs 21.83 lakh. The Kher Constructions has its registered address at HNO 3582, Sector 23-D, Chandigarh.

Known for glossy roads, Chandigarh has been of late known for bad roads. The condition of roads has been such since July 2019 that even new roads that were recarpeted would come off.

Congress councillor and Leader of Opposition Devinder Singh Babla said that “one can see the extent of favouritism that even garbage lifting work has been given to Kher constructions”.

“The allotment of tender is self-speaking. It clearly shows that favour has been shown to the company for reasons known to the officials,” Babla said.

While allotting the work of lifting and shifting garbage from the processing plant to the dumping ground, municipal officials said that the MOH wing did try from January 2 to October 28 this year. It was specified that only 6,746 MT legacy waste could be lifted and approximately 18,254 MT is still lying at the garbage processing plant.

The document stated that machinery deployed by MOH is insufficient and it needs to outsource the work to an agency.

“It is felt that the machinery deployed by the MOH office for the said purpose is insufficient to lift whole of the legacy waste speedily. Therefore, office is of the view that besides Excavator-Cum-Loader and Poclain, tippers are also required for speedy lifting of legacy waste from garbage processing plant to the dumping ground,” it was said in the document.

On August 27 this year, the officials immediately called a tender for lifting this garbage dumped. They said that in response to the tender, they received three bids — M/s Kher Constructions Chandigarh, M/s Ajt Singh & Sons, Chandigarh and M/s Shiksha Enterprises Panchkula, Haryana.

The Municipal Corporation said that the rate quoted by the Kher Constructions Chandigarh was found to be the lowest, that is Rs 0.30- per kg (ie thirty paisa per ko) which they said was “genuine as compared to cost analysis prepared by the office which comes to Rs 0.321 per kg” and tentative expenditure for the said purpose comes out to be Rs 48 lakh.

